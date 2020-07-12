menu

Only five active cases of COVID-19, no new positives

massimo_costa
12 July 2020, 2:09pm
by Massimo Costa
There are only five active COVID-19 cases in Malta right now

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Malta is down to just five, with no new positive having been registered overnight.

Two additional patients have also recovered.

The low number of active cases comes despite Malta having re-opened its airport, to a limited number of countries, on 1 July. On 15 July, flight restrictions to all countries will be lifted.

In the past 24 hours, 741 swab tests were carried out, bringing the total to 107,166 since the pandemic started.

There have been nine deaths due to the virus, with 674 total cases and 660 recoveries.

Health Minister Chris Fearne confirmed on Twitter on Sunday afternoon that Malta was down to just five active COVID-19 cases

All three test centres - two in Malta and one in Gozo - are open daily from Monday to Sunday.

