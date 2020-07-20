Pandemic drives down sea passenger traffic between Malta and Gozo

The Gozo ferry saw passenger traffic decrease by 63.1% between April and June, the height of the pandemic, figures out today show.

According to the National Statistics Office, 581,311 passengers travelled between Malta and Gozo during the second quarter of 2020.

The NSO said that the highest number of passengers was recorded in June, with 318,822 passengers. COVID-19 restrictions started being lifted in June.

When compared to the previous year, the number of vehicles travelling between the islands also decreased by 37.9%, with 282,446 cars.

The majority of trips happened in June; accounting for 2,136 or 40.0% of total trips for the quarter.