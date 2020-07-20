Farmers receive €500 million in compensation over storm damage

Government will fork out around half-a-million euros in damage compensation to farmers who sustained losses in a freak storm that happened in February 2019.

The information was tabled in parliament by Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo, who was replying to a question by PN MP Edwin Vassallo.

Refalo said 106 farmers will benefit from the funds after signing contracts to receive the compensation. The package will cost government €506,893.

So far, 48 beneficiaries have received €104,287, while a further 14 other beneficiaries will receive payments in the coming week, for a total of €53,448.

The freak storm was described by then prime minister Joseph Muscat as the worst storm since 1982, with windspeeds reaching 133km/h.

486 requests were made to the Civil Protection Department for assistance, while 2,000 calls were made to Enemalta over electrical issues.

