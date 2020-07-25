menu

No new COVID-19 cases today

Number of active cases is currently 12

25 July 2020, 4:20pm
Today's COVID-19 figures
Today's COVID-19 figures

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Malta today, after yesterday’s spike. No new recoveries were recorded, according to the latest figures published by the Public Health authorities.

The total number of active cases now stands at 12. 118,925 swabs have been taken, the figures show, 1085 of them today.

686 total cases of COVID-19 have been registered locally. The total number of deaths from the disease remains 9. 665 people have recovered.

 

