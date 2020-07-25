menu

Daniel Micallef confirmed as PL deputy leader for party affairs

He was confirmed in the position in an election held on Saturday in which he obtained 86.4% of the vote. He was elected by 634 votes in favour, 13 against, 3 abstentions and 6 invalid votes. Micallef was the only candidate. 

25 July 2020, 6:26pm
PL Deputy leader for party affairs Daniel Micallef
Daniel Micallef has been confirmed as deputy leader for party affairs after putting his name forward for the post earlier this month.

Micallef has served in various organs of the Labour Party over the years, starting in the local committees and the youth wing of the party. He has been President of the Labour Party for the past 7 years.

In an official statement, the party thanked Micallef for his work over the years and said it looked forward to more good work in his new role “as a catalyst for renewal and change in the interests of the Maltese and Gozitan people.”

