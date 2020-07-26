[WATCH] Athletes finish historic 190km run around Maltese coastline

Two athletes have completed a grueling 190 km run around Malta and Gozo to help fund access to education for young refugees.

Claudio Camilleri, 43, and Patrick Tabone, 48, made the first known attempt to run around the islands’ coastlines in the summer heat to raise €15,000 for JRS and Kopin to equip young migrants with the skills, education and training to be employable.

The ‘1Run 1Race’ feat was born from COVID-19 pandemic’s ability to disrupt the world’s plans, including those made by Camilleri and Tabone to attempt the Ultra Eiger Trail Alps in Switzerland.

Camilleri and Tabone finished the race at around 3pm on Sunday afternoon.

The pair finished the marathon in Sliema.

The run started on Saturday, 25 July at 3:45am from Sliema’s Independence Gardens.

JRS and Kopin run a specifically designed Education Support Programme (ESP) offering a number of packages to enable young migrants to access or continue pursuing their education, and the money raised will go towards tuition, tablets, laptops, books, and examination fees, among others.