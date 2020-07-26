Large crowds of inebriated people is ideal COVID-19 ground – Malta disease experts’ warning

The Malta College of Pathologists was alarmed by a recent cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to a mass entertainment gathering that signalled a spike in cases after days of almost zero coronavirus cases in Malta.

The College, one of the several doctors’ bodies which has been vociferously against the lifting of any COVID-19 precautionary measures, said the virus was still very much present in Malta.

“Anyone who believes that the challenge from this virus is over, shows a disregard to history and obliviousness to the fundamental principles of infectious disease transmission. Just because we have thankfully experienced numerous days with no positive cases, does not in any way infer that the virus is defeated. Like all similar respiratory viruses, it is simply lying low… waiting for the right conditions to rear its frightening head; as last week’s event clearly proves,” said vice-president Rodianne Abela.

The College called on policy-makers to use science to drive decision-making with proper, evidence-based, risk assessments.

“It is incomprehensible that mass gatherings like these weekend parties, as well as festa afternoon marches, are allowed to take place. If one were to design the ideal scenario to maximize COVID-19 spread, it would be these types of events. Large crowds of people, literally touching each other with no face coverings, in various degrees of inebriation and dispersing droplets liberally through shouting and singing.

“Our public health authorities have rightly insisted on social distancing and face coverings in supermarkets and buses – even in churches. Yet these mass gatherings offer a risk that is ten or even a hundred times higher; and they continue to take place with no real precautions other than a cursory temperature check at best… visually impressive but ultimately ineffectual because of well described super-spreading from asymptomatic individuals, especially the young.”

The College has consistently acknowledged the need for a balance between health and the economy, but it said this could not lead to a free-for-all where anything goes.

“Each and every permitted economic activity should be assessed to establish the risk of COVID-19 spread and its economic benefit to the country. It is difficult to accept how these type of mass gathering events can, in any way, be categorized as beneficial after such a risk assessment.

“The College strongly encourages the authorities to review the situation and reverse approvals of mass gatherings where alcohol is likely to be consumed as well as properly enforce strict conditions of social distancing and face coverings in other types of mass gatherings – e.g. open air concerts – where people will be seated close to each other for hours.”

The pathologists’ college said there were enough examples of politicians in other countries who have disregarded scientific advice, or treated it as scaremongering, to the detriment of their country. “Thankfully this could not be said of our decision makers during the spring months. That attitude needs to continue throughout the summer and into the autumn. We cannot afford to let our guard down or to be complacent. The consequences, if we do, are too troubling to contemplate,” Abela said.