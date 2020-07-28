Seven new coronavirus cases, two imported

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday.

Active cases now stand at 34.

1,353 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 122,348.

The health ministry said two of today’s new cases were imported, whilst another cases forms part of the Friday cluster.

No recoveries were registered.

The total number of cases recorded is 708, while the total number of recovered cases are 665.

Nine people have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic started.