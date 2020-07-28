menu

Seven new coronavirus cases, two imported

Active cases stand at 34

karl_azzopardi
28 July 2020, 12:43pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Two of today’s cases were imported (File Photo)
Two of today’s cases were imported (File Photo)

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday.

Active cases now stand at 34.

1,353 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 122,348.  

The health ministry said two of today’s new cases were imported, whilst another cases forms part of the Friday cluster.

No recoveries were registered.

The total number of cases recorded is 708, while the total number of recovered cases are 665.

Nine people have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic started.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 28•07•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate | Covid19 Malta

Posted by saħħa on Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
Malta Air vows to bring tourist volumes to Malta
National

Malta Air vows to bring tourist volumes to Malta
Massimo Costa
OPM persisted with hospitals deal despite Malta Enterprise flagging critical risks with investors, fresh NAO probe shows
National

OPM persisted with hospitals deal despite Malta Enterprise flagging critical risks with investors, fresh NAO probe shows
Kurt Sansone
Seven new coronavirus cases, two imported
National

Seven new coronavirus cases, two imported
Karl Azzopardi
Doctors For Road Safety concerned at rise in traffic accident fatalities
National

Doctors For Road Safety concerned at rise in traffic accident fatalities
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.