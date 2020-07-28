Melvin Theuma remains in stable condition

Daphne Caruana Galizia murder middleman Melvin Theuma has remained in stable condition.

Police said Theuma is still being housed at the ENT ward at Mater Dei Hospital.

Theuma was transferred out of Mater Dei’s intensive therapy ward on Monday, after his condition improved.

Theuma, who is the chief witness in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination, was found bleeding inside his Swieqi apartment on Tuesday.

He sustained knife injuries to his left hand, abdomen and throat, and was subsequently operated upon.

Police have said the injuries were self-inflicted.