Government and Opposition agree on constitutional amendments

Government and opposition have agreed on a number of constitutional amendments which will better empower the President of the Republic.

The method with which the head of state will be appointed has also been amended, meaning the president will now be elected through a two-thirds parliamentary majority.

The opposition voted in favor, despite calling for a division on the clauses, after government choses to drop anti-deadlock mechanism.

Through a government proposal, when a presidential nominee fails to obtain a two-thirds majority, the threshold is lowered to a simple parliamentary majority.

The opposition had objected on such a mechanism, arguing that a simple parliamentary majority would defeat the whole purpose of the reform.

While no details have emerged on what the alternative fallback position will be proposed, MP Chris Said said that government would be tabling amendments on Wednesday, which would make it possible for the opposition to support the reforms.

The same two-thirds mechanism was also proposed for the Ombudsman, the Auditor General and the Chief Justice.

Changes to the constitution are in line with recommendations by the Venice Commission rule of law experts from the Council of Europe.