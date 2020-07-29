Parties, band marches are being cancelled amid COVID-19 scare

Updated at 1:36 pm with festa marches cancellations

Parties and band marches are being cancelled in the wake of an increase in COVID-19 cases, most of which can be traced back to a hotel party and the Santa Venera feast.

Events organised by G7 have been stopped, the promoter said on Wednesday, as pressure mounted against mass events.

The organisation said on its Facebook wall that in view of the current situation it felt that “the right thing to do is to stop all upcoming events”.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and decide on a week by week basis of and when to continue doing our events,” G7 events said.

The decision came after a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, a significant cluster of which are attributable to a weekend-long party organised by G7 events at the Radisson Hotel in St Julian’s.

The doctors’ union, MAM, on Wednesday declared an industrial dispute and ordered its members to only carry out emergency work as of Monday unless government stops mass events of more than 10 people.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, top DJ J Joy announced that he was also postponing all his shows.

"Due to the current spike in COVID-19 cases I have decided to postpone all my shows until further notice... I urge people to support businesses by going out taking all necessary precautions by social distancing and at the same time keeping the most vulnerable safe from harm," J Joy said.

Feast marches cancelled

And in further developments, the King's Own Philharmonic Society announced it was cancelling the morning march for the St Dominic feast in Valletta that was planned for Saturday.

The band club said it took the decision to cancel the event to protect the health of its members and festa goers.

The organisers of the St Gregory feast in Sliema have also cancelled their activities.

