Lithuania stops travel from Malta, Estonia introduces quarantine as COVID-19 cases spike

Maltese residents will no longer be allowed to travel to Lithuania as a result of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases on the island.

The Lithuanian health ministry banned travel from Malta after the coronavirus incidence rate exceeded 16 cases per 100,000 population in the last 14 days.

Lithuanians, foreign workers or any persons having special permission to enter Lithuania from Malta, have to confine themselves to14 days of quarantine.

As of today, the Lithuanian health ministry also extended the mandatory 14-day quarantine period to all persons arriving to Lithuania from France.

The new classification places Malta in the same category as Spain and Belgium, amongst others.

Meanwhile, the Estonian foreign ministry from Monday 3 August, introduced a two-week quarantine on people arriving in Estonia from Malta.

Malta recorded 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total amount of active cases to 199. The active cases include 88 migrants who were brought to Malta last week.