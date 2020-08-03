14 new COVID-19 cases, five stemming from Paceville cluster

14 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Monday.

Active cases now stand at 199.

1,438 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bring the total number of swabs since the pandemic started to 131,603.

The health ministry said five cases relate to a cluster in Paceville, while another three cases form part of a family whose members were previously known to have the virus.

The rest are sporadic.

The ministry also said most of today’s new cases did not go to work while symptomatic.

The total number of cases since the pandemic started now stands at 874, while 666 recoveries were registered.