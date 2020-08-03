menu

14 new COVID-19 cases, five stemming from Paceville cluster

14 new cases of coronavirus registered on Monday as active cases now stand at 199

karl_azzopardi
3 August 2020, 12:47pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Five new cases of COVID-19 are connected with a cluster of infections from Paceville (File Photo)
14 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Monday.

Active cases now stand at 199.

1,438 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bring the total number of swabs since the pandemic started to 131,603.

The health ministry said five cases relate to a cluster in Paceville, while another three cases form part of a family whose members were previously known to have the virus.

READ ALSO: Paceville venues shut down over breach of rules on mass events

The rest are sporadic.

The ministry also said most of today’s new cases did not go to work while symptomatic.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 3•08•2020 𝘕𝘶𝘮𝘣𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘭𝘦𝘤𝘵 𝘴𝘸𝘢𝘣𝘴 𝘤𝘢𝘳𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘥 𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 6:00 - 00:00 Chris Fearne| MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Monday, 3 August 2020

The total number of cases since the pandemic started now stands at 874, while 666 recoveries were registered.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
