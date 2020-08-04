Spot checks being carried out on buses to ensure face masks are worn

Transport Malta is conducting spot checks on buses to ensure that passengers are wearing face masks.

Face masks are still mandatory on public transport and the spot checks come at a time when Malta is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Taking to social media watchdog said that enforcement officers were conducting spot checks on buses to make sure that regulations were being adhered to.

“Face masks are still mandatory on public transport at all times! Enforcement officers are spot-checking buses to make sure that this is being followed by all passengers!” the post said.

The island has recently seen a spike in COVID-19 cases, with active cases now standing at 215. Known clusters have been linked to the Santa Venera festa, the Radisson Hotel Takeover party and Paceville.

The World Health Organisation argues that face masks protect people from getting infected, as well as prevent those who have symptoms from spreading them.