menu

20 new COVID-19 cases, half were sporadic

20 new coronavirus cases found overnight, bringing the number of active cases to 249 • Two patients recovered

laura_calleja
5 August 2020, 12:51pm
by Laura Calleja

20 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

The ministry said that five of today’s cases formed part of the Paceville cluster, four cases were related to previously known cases, while the rest were sporadic.

The majority of sporadic cases did not have contact with people while symptomatic.

The new cases reported today do not include the 16 migrants who tested positive on Tuesday evening, however, they were included in the total number of active cases which stands at 249.

Two more people have since recovered from the virus.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 05•08•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Since the start of the pandemic in March, 668 people have recovered from the virus and nine patients have died.

In the past 24 hours, 1,839 swab tests were carried out. With a grand total of 134,944 tests having been carried out so far on the island.

READ MORE: Doctors’ warning to Abela: stop mass events or face week of industrial action

More in National
Migrants rescued by oil tanker on their way to Malta
National

Migrants rescued by oil tanker on their way to Malta
MaltaToday Staff
Third party lovers: seven hurdles for the newly-wedded AD/PD party
National

Third party lovers: seven hurdles for the newly-wedded AD/PD party
James Debono
[WATCH] Housing market needs adaptable units for new family realities – expert
National

[WATCH] Housing market needs adaptable units for new family realities – expert
MaltaToday Staff
Don’t risk on COVID-19 or schools might not reopen, teachers union says
National

Don’t risk on COVID-19 or schools might not reopen, teachers union says
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.