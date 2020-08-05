20 new COVID-19 cases, half were sporadic

20 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

The ministry said that five of today’s cases formed part of the Paceville cluster, four cases were related to previously known cases, while the rest were sporadic.

The majority of sporadic cases did not have contact with people while symptomatic.

The new cases reported today do not include the 16 migrants who tested positive on Tuesday evening, however, they were included in the total number of active cases which stands at 249.

Two more people have since recovered from the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic in March, 668 people have recovered from the virus and nine patients have died.

In the past 24 hours, 1,839 swab tests were carried out. With a grand total of 134,944 tests having been carried out so far on the island.

