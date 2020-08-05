€3,000 fine for event organisers who breach new social distancing rules for mass events

Fines will be issued to event organisers who breach new social distancing rules for mass events that were published in a legal notice on Wednesday.

Event organisers risk being fined €3,000 for every breach.

The legal notice reinforces the new rules announced last week by Health Minister Chris Fearne and Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci.

The move comes as pressure grows on the government to ban mass events that have been the primary cause of a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

The public health service risks being crippled by widespread industrial action ordered by unions representing doctors and nurses over government’s reluctance to ban mass events.

The new rules limit the maximum capacity of venues to one person per 4sq.m and attendees at the venue may gather in groups of not more than 10, with a 2m distance between the groups.

Organisers of mass events where more than 100 people will attend, will have to carry out a risk assessment and submit it to the Malta Tourism Authority. The event will only go ahead if the MTA gives its approval.

The regulations came into force today.

The latest COVID-19 figures published by the health authorities show that Malta has 249 active cases. Half of the 20 new cases notified on Wednesday are sporadic.