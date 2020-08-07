Coronavirus: New regulations for elderly home visits
New measures aimed at protecting vulnerable individuals in care homes have been introduced to lower the risk of contagion from COVID-19
New restrictions targeting visits to elderly homes have been introduced as the country battles a surge in COVID-19 cases.
St Vincent De Paul
- No visits during this weekend as the care home preparesto accommodate visitors under new regulations
- As of Monday, visits can be carried out by appointments during all days of the week between 9:30 am and 11am, and between 5pm and 7pm
- Visits will be restricted to a maximum of 15 minutes
- Visitors should call on 2291 2373 or send an e-mail to [email protected] for an appointment
- Only four people can visit residents during the allocated time
- One parking space will be made available for visitors outside the main entrance
- Visitors will have to register at the home’s entrance, and be given a pass for necessary screening to be carried out
- A shuttle service from and to the main entrance of the visiting points will be provided
- A mask and visor must be worn at all times and cannot be removed at any point in time
- Once ready from the visit, visitors are advised to leave the facility without delay
- Relatives getting medicines for residents are required to get a two-month consignment.
- Food or drink that does not require refrigeration can be dropped off at the main entrance. All items must be marked with the name of the resident
- People arriving late will have time deducted from their visit
Government, church and private care homes
- Every care home will have to identify a zone to be used as a visiting area. The area has to have a Perspex or glass sheet to separate visitors from residents
- Visits will be through appointment
- Four visitors per resident will be allowed
- Following the expiration of the 15-minute window, residents will leave the visiting area, and the necessary sanitary measures are carried out
- Visitors will have to wear a mask or face shield at all times
