Social housing units will return to government ownership after 25 years

Almost 800 social housing units under construction will revert back to government ownership after 25 years, according to new policy.

This system departs from the existing situation where government simply subsidised rent for tenants without ultimately being vested with ownership.

The new system forms the basis of a project financed by Malita Investments plc, a government funding initiative, that was awarded to Projects Plus Ltd, a government company.

The affordable housing project covers 16 housing sites in nine localities. It will see the construction of 768 units and more than 600 garages or car spaces, at a total investment of €58 million.

A progress report was presented on Monday morning by Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg, James Camenzuli, Projects Plus CEO, and Kenneth Farrugia, chairperson of Malita Investments.

Kirkop has the largest number of housing sites, currently standing at four sites. Meanwhile, the Bormla housing site is currently 12% complete and the Msida housing site’s excavation has been complete. The closest to completion is the Birkirkara site, where works are 83% complete.

However, no deadline was given as to when government could expect to take possession of the first housing units.

The project addresses the 3,300 applications for affordable and social housing.

It will have a mix of apartments, which address different lifestyles and needs, including couples without children and couples with children.

This is the first investment of its kind in social housing for decades.

Once the construction work is complete, the apartments will be transferred to the Social Accommodation Ministry for distribution to people in need.