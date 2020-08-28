Community Chest Fund faces mounting difficulties due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation is facing mounting problems due to challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Marchesino Daniel de Petri Testaferrata, who chairs the organising committee for the August Moon Ball held at the President’s Palace, said COVID-19 restrictions had led to the cancellation of fund-raising events.

This has led to a decline in donations to the MCCFF, a charity that provides financial and material support for sufferers of severe chronic illnesses. “While we have had generous benefactors who have helped us, the situation is still quite difficult to deal with,” De Petri Testaferrata said.

The MCCFF relies on the donations of benefactors to sustain its operations, but also makes use of events like Rockestra and the Ball of the August Moon to raise funds.

De Petri Testaferrata insisted that the MCCFF’s assistance in the community was needed more than ever before. “While the situation will be a difficult one to handle, the Maltese character’s will to help others in the community will persevere,” he said.

De Petri Testaferrata defended the August Moon Ball’s organisation from accusations about lack of social distancing during the height of COVID-19 infections. He said that a risk assessment was carried out prior to the event to ensure that all the necessary measures are in place.

“One must consider that when the event was launched, Malta had nearly no active cases, and so it was passing through a post-COVID-19 scenario,” he said. “The August Moon Ball has become an important part of our cultural calendar, but we had to ensure that all regulations are adhered to.”

The ball was held but without dancing, despite health authorities allowing up to 100 people on the dancefloor. It was only towards the end of the event when some 15 patrons allowed themselves a dance, before going back to their respective seating.

“We felt the event should take place in a restaurant setting, so that we could ensure the safety of our guests during the entirety of the event,” De Petri Testaferrata said.

All tables were kept a two-metre distance, while hand sanitising stations were kept in all areas of the venue. The temperature of all the guests was also taken prior to their admission into the venue. Waiting staff were also instructed to adopt new procedures, with the use of disposable gloves between meal courses so as to ensure that the virus is not spread through the used cutlery. Waiters also wore masks.

Each table was also handed a paper on which details of those seated had to be filed, so that the necessary contact tracing could be carried out in case a guest had tested positive after the event. No COVID-19 case transmission has been reported from this event.

“The Office of the President has to set the standards. We wanted to show that while the event still took place to collect funds so that people in need can continue receiving assistance from the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, the necessary measures and regulation must still be adopted, especially during the pandemic,” De Petri Testaferrata said.