Man in custody after police find cocaine blocks in car during traffic accident

A man has been remanded in custody after a traffic accident in Siġġiewi led police to uncover three blocks of cocaine in his possession—a discovery that later triggered the seizure of 10kg of the drug from a garage in Ħal Safi.

George Frendo remains under arrest following a traffic accident in Siggiewi on 5 May, which unexpectedly led to the discovery of cocaine blocks and raised serious suspicions about his activities.

Frendo, who was involved in a traffic incident, appeared visibly agitated when police officers approached to obtain his personal details. According to prosecution statements in court, he initially provided misleading information, prompting officers to grow suspicious of his intentions and behavior.

During the encounter, police discovered a packet in Frendo’s possession containing three blocks of suspected cocaine. Upon this discovery, Frendo reportedly began complaining of chest pains and was transported to hospital for medical evaluation.

While he was still being treated, police were alerted to the possibility that Frendo had access to a garage, in which more cocaine was found during investigations.

Defense lawyer Arthur Azzopardi appeared in court on Frendo’s behalf but informed the magistrate that the defense would not be filing a request for release from arrest at this stage.

Lawyers James Mallia and Roderick Agius prosecuted.