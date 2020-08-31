Study on basic living income commissioned by government

A study to determine how a basic living income could be implemented in Malta has been commissioned by the government, Minister Carmelo Abela said.

The study will present cost estimates and analyse how a basic living income will square up with already existing social benefits, Abela told the social partners during a meeting of the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development on Monday.

The study was commissioned by the Ministry within the Office of the Prime Minister and is being conducted by economist and professor Joe Falzon.

Abela confirmed that the ministry will be focusing on the concept of a basic living income in fulfilment of the government's electoral pledge to study the concept.

“The aim behind the study focusing on the concept of basic living income is to ensure a more decent income for everyone,” Abela remarked.

He explained how the concept of a basic living income entered into discussions following the agreement on the national minimum wage prior to the 2017 general election, with the government promising to carry out such a study in its electoral manifesto.

Falzon will be analysing how other countries have tackled the notion of a basic living income, and will be presenting preliminary cost estimates for the most appropriate model of basic living income in Malta and how this squares up to already-existing social security measures.

The research outcomes will be presented to members of the MCESD for further discussion.

The minister said that numerous meetings have been held with social partners over the past days in order to discuss recent developments that have impacted working conditions. In light of this, an MCESD committee targeting remote working has been set up, with another committee being proposed to tackle the gender pay gap.