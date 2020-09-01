Elderly man is 13th patient to die of COVID-19
An 89-year-old man whose health deteriorated rapidly within 24 hours of being discharged from hospital with no signs of COVID-19 has died from the virus
An 89-year-old man is Malta’s 13th victim of COVID-19, the Health Ministry said.
The man was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on 23 August for various health conditions and tested negative for COVID-19 on admission.
The ministry said that the man was still given medical care in isolation after he had come in contact with a person who tested positive within the community.
He was discharged from Mater Dei early on the 31 August, showing no signs of COVID-19 symptoms, the ministry said.
However, his health deteriorated rapidly and was readmitted into the emergency section, where he tested positive for COVID-19.
The man died earlier today.
The Health Ministry sent its condolences to the family, and urged people to abide by safety regulations published by the health authorities.