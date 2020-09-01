Elderly man is 13th patient to die of COVID-19

An 89-year-old man is Malta’s 13th victim of COVID-19, the Health Ministry said.

The man was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on 23 August for various health conditions and tested negative for COVID-19 on admission.

The ministry said that the man was still given medical care in isolation after he had come in contact with a person who tested positive within the community.

He was discharged from Mater Dei early on the 31 August, showing no signs of COVID-19 symptoms, the ministry said.

However, his health deteriorated rapidly and was readmitted into the emergency section, where he tested positive for COVID-19.

The man died earlier today.

The Health Ministry sent its condolences to the family, and urged people to abide by safety regulations published by the health authorities.

