42 new cases of COVID-19 registered overnight

42 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

The ministry said that today's cases were still being investigated.

From yesterday’s cases, 18 cases were from a cluster in a construction company, five were family members of previously known cases, three were work colleagues, one was a direct contact of another positive case, two were imported and ten were from different homes of the elderly.

10•09•2020

43 more people have since recovered from the virus. The number of active cases now stands at 387.

Since the start of the pandemic in March, 1,803 people have recovered from the virus and 14 patients have died.

In the past 24 hours, 1,957 swab tests were carried out. With a grand total of 209,142 tests having been carried out so far on the island.