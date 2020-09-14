53 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Monday.

Active cases now stand at 499, after 1,736 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

18 recoveries were also registered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,890.

The 16th death stemming from the COVID-19 virus was also recorded on Monday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began stands at 2,405.

The health ministry said that from yesterday’s cases 16 were family members of previously known cases.

Two cases were work colleagues, two were direct contacts of positive cases, two cases were imported and two cases stemmed from a body building competition cluster.