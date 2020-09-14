menu

53 new cases of COVID-19

karl_azzopardi
14 September 2020, 12:43pm
by Karl Azzopardi

53 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Monday.

Active cases now stand at 499, after 1,736 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

18 recoveries were also registered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,890.

The 16th death stemming from the COVID-19 virus was also recorded on Monday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began stands at 2,405.

READ ALSO: 86-year-old woman is 16th COVID-19 death

The health ministry said that from yesterday’s cases 16 were family members of previously known cases.

Two cases were work colleagues, two were direct contacts of positive cases, two cases were imported and two cases stemmed from a body building competition cluster.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 14•09•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Monday, 14 September 2020

The health ministry also said besides the 24 cases from St Joseph Home cluster reported on Sunday, two other cases stemmed from homes of the elderly.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
