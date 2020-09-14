86-year-old woman is 16th COVID-19 death

Malta has recorded its 16th death due to COVID-19, with the victim being an 86-year-old woman.

The elderly woman, who was being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, was already suffering from other medical conditions.

The Health Ministry said that she tested positive for COVID-19 on 30 August and was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital the same day. However, on 2 September, she was transferred to St Thomas Hospital before again being transferred to Mater Dei Hospital on 5 September.

The ministry extended its condolences to the family and reiterated its appeal for people to follow health authorities' advice in relation to COVID-19.

On Sunday 78 new cases of COVID-19 were registered overnight, bringing the number of active cases to 465.

16 people have died so far from the virus.

Notably many of the cases were from staff and residents at elderly care homes.

