Public health guidelines for kindergartens published

Kinder 1 class sizes must not exceed 15 students and Kinder 2 classrooms must not have more than 19 children, according to public health guidelines.

In both year groups, a social distance of 1.5m between students should be applied and educators and children must remain in the same classroom bubble.

The guidelines will now have to be translated into protocols for each kindergarten facility by the education authorities.

Kinder students will not be required to wear masks, not even in common areas. However, the students aged over three should wear masks or visors when making use of school common areas and on school transport.

For vulnerable children, the public health guidelines place the onus on parents to decide whether their child should attend kinder or not after consulting their doctor and school management.

Just like the recommendation for primary and secondary schools, kindergarten centres have to stagger arrivals and departures to avoid mixing of students from different bubbles. Parents will not be allowed into kindergarten centres and upon entry, children will have their temperature taken and asked to wash or sanitise their hands.

Schools are slated to reopen for students on 30 September and administrators are rushing to adapt the public health guidelines to the individual schools and classrooms.

Public health guidelines for primary and secondary schools were published earlier this month, leaving kindergarten educators questioning how they will operate with an approaching school deadline.

Salient points from kindergarten health recommendations