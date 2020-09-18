17th COVID-19 death is 91-year-old woman

A 91-year-old woman has died after contracting COVID-19.

The health ministry said the woman tested positive for COVID-19 on the 26 August, and was admitted to hospital on the 6 September.

The ministry said she had other health complications.

The health ministry appealed for everyone to abide by regulation aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus, including the regular sanitisation of hands and the use of masks.

On Thursday, 35 new cases of COVID-19 were registered, bringing the number of active cases to 601.

From Wednesday’s cases, 51 were from the St Joseph Home cluster, while three were from the Casa Antonia home cluster.

Health Minister calls for solidarity

Addressing the media following a press conference on Friday, Health Minister Chris Fearne called for solidarity with the elderly and vulnerable.

"The sacrifice of the elderly to keep a distance from others shouldn't be borne by them alone, but there should be solidarity between us to take care of each other," he said.

Fearne also reiterated his stance on schools reopening, emphasising that the health ministry will do whatever possible to help the education department to have schools reopen in a safe and secure manner.

"The consequence of a whole generation of children missing a whole year of formal education is big. When one considers how short childhood is and how much one learns in just a year, as well as how that time never comes back, having a whole generation of children not attending school will have its consequences," Fearne said.