Honda issues recall of vehicles manufactured between 2002-2015

Vehicles recalled due to ‘potentially deadly’ front airbag inflators

karl_azzopardi
18 September 2020, 4:37pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Car manufactures Honda and Acura have issued a recall of cars manufactured between 2002 and 2015.

Honda’s authorised dealer GasanZammit Motors Ltd. announced the urgent safety recall.

According to a statement, the vehicles are being recalled in order to replace potentially deadly Takata front passenger airbag inflators.

A spokesperson said the defect can seriously injure or at worst be life- threatening.

All safety recall repairs will be free if the vehicle is affected.

To know if your car is a candidate for the airbag replacement, click on the following link to enter your VIN Number to check: https://honda.com.mt/cars/.

An email can also be sent to GasanZammit Motors Ltd. on [email protected]

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
