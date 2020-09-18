Honda issues recall of vehicles manufactured between 2002-2015

Car manufactures Honda and Acura have issued a recall of cars manufactured between 2002 and 2015.

Honda’s authorised dealer GasanZammit Motors Ltd. announced the urgent safety recall.

According to a statement, the vehicles are being recalled in order to replace potentially deadly Takata front passenger airbag inflators.

A spokesperson said the defect can seriously injure or at worst be life- threatening.

All safety recall repairs will be free if the vehicle is affected.

To know if your car is a candidate for the airbag replacement, click on the following link to enter your VIN Number to check: https://honda.com.mt/cars/.

An email can also be sent to GasanZammit Motors Ltd. on [email protected]