menu

Migrants relocated to France

Group of migrants relocated to France leaves on direct flight to Paris

karl_azzopardi
23 September 2020, 5:58pm
by Karl Azzopardi
The group of migrants relocated to France
The group of migrants relocated to France

A group of migrants have been relocated to France, government announced Wednesday.

The group left Malta on a direct flight to Paris earlier on Wednesday.

The transfer was carried out after all the necessary preparations were carried out by the National Security Ministry, the French embassy in Malta and the International Organisation for Migration.

Preparations included tests to ensure that none of the migrants had COVID-19.

In its statement, government said despite the obstacles brought about by the pandemic in terms of relocation, authorities are doing their utmost to ensure that more relocations are carried out.

Today’s relocation comes off the back of a new European migration pact, which proposes a mixed system of forced solidarity.

While emphasising responsibility and solidarity, the proposed arrangement is unlikely to satisfy either border countries like Malta that demand solidarity from other member states and migrant-sceptic countries like Hungary opposed to relocation mechanisms.

The proposal suggests a system of “flexible contributions” from member states that can range from relocation of asylum seekers from the country of first entry to taking over responsibility for returning individuals with no right to stay, or various forms of operational support.

READ ALSO: European migration pact proposes flexible solidarity as Brussels takes another stab at reform

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
Migrants relocated to France
National

Migrants relocated to France
Karl Azzopardi
Delia Vitals court case: Member of evaluation committee had reservations after two bids fell through
National

Delia Vitals court case: Member of evaluation committee had reservations after two bids fell through
Nicole Meilak
Tonna has golden passport licence suspended, Stock Exchange launches investigation
National

Tonna has golden passport licence suspended, Stock Exchange launches investigation
Kurt Sansone
[WATCH] 16 turtle hatchlings emerge from Ghadira nest site
National

[WATCH] 16 turtle hatchlings emerge from Ghadira nest site
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.