21,499 paid members eligible to vote in PN leadership race

21,499 Nationalist Party paid members will be eligible to vote in next month’s leadership race.

The election, which is set to take place on the 3 October, will see current leader Adrian Delia face off against relative new comer Bernard Grech.

Delia and Grech had been interviewed at length by the Candidate’s Commission and were subjected to a financial due diligence test at the hands of an expert panel.

The leadership process was triggered earlier this summer when Delia lost votes of confidence in the parliamentary group and the executive.

The general council then decided to go for a full-blown leadership contest rather than a simple confirmation vote in the incumbent.

Over the past weeks, it emerged that Grech had to settle at least €30,000 in dues on unpaid taxes spanning a number of years. He later admitted making a mistake and clarified that the dues were settled using his family savings.

READ ALSO: Six reasons why the PN leadership race is repetitive and predictable