47 new cases of COVID-19 registered on Tuesday

47 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Tuesday, after 1,961 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

Active cases stand at 522, with the total number of cases at 3,374.

42 recoveries were registered on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 2,812.

Deaths stand at 40, after a 90-year-old woman died late last night.

From yesterday’s cases, 28 were family members of previously known cases, one was a direct contact of another positive case and three were contacts with positive work colleagues.

Two were cases of a Paceville cluster and one was from social gatherings of other positive cases.

