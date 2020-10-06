90-year-old woman is 40th person to die with COVID-19

A 90-year-old woman with COVID-19 has died at Mater Dei Hospital, the Health Ministry said.

The woman was admitted to hospital on 30 August and tested positive for COVID-19 on 30 September. She continued being given treatment at hospital but died yesterday night.

The ministry said the woman suffered from other health conditions.

She is the 40th victim of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in March.

The deaths intensified over the past five weeks after the coronavirus spread to elderly care homes.

Between March and August Malta had registered 13 deaths. From September, 27 more people have died of COVID-19.

The Health Ministry expressed its condolences to the victim’s relatives and again appealed to people to wash their hands frequently, maintain social distance and use face masks.