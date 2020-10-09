COVID-19 contact tracing app downloaded 70,855 times

The COVID-19 contact tracing app has been downloaded 70,855 times, which accounts for 14.7% of the population aged 13 and over, Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci said.

Gauci gave the information during her weekly COVID-19 briefing.

Back in September, the health authorities launched a COVID-19 Alert Malta App allowing people to be notified when they’ve been in close proximity to someone who tested positive for the virus.

The app records proximity events to determine whether someone is at risk of contracting the virus.

A proximity event is recorded when a person is in close distance with another app user. If one of the users is identified as a positive case of COVID-19, those who were within close proximity of the case will be alerted through the app. However, the person who tests positive will have to insert a code in the app given to him by the health authorities so that other app users can be alerted.

“The number of positive cases who used the app and were given a COVID code to insert into it were 47. Contacts of these cases have been calling the 111 helpline to ask for tests," Gauci said.

She urged people to download the app and keep their Bluetooth on.

On Friday Malta registered 75 new COVID-19 cases, with a total of 625 active cases. So far 41 people have died from the virus.

