Coronavirus wage supplement retained

Government’s wage supplement will be extended to until at least March 2021.

The wage supplement was first introduced last March, as part of government economic recovery scheme.

Currently businesses are eligible for up to €800 a month for every full-time worker. The wage supplement in its current format will continue until at least the end of the year.

A review will be undertaken to determine whether the amount granted should be changed will be carried out at the end of the year.

Current expenditure is at €30 million monthly, but government anticipates this might increase.

The scheme looks to incentivise businesses in retaining their workers. Unemployment in Malta currently stands at 4.1%.