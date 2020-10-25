MUMN warn of lockdown after 'alarming' number of patients in ITU

MUMN are ringing the alarm bells as overwhelmed hospital staff and an increasing number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care could leave Malta with no other option than to go into lockdown.

In a press statement, MUMN said that Mater Dei management have no nurses available for deployment in corridors or already-depleted wards as most human resources are being diverted to COVID-19 care.

In an appeal to the general public, the nurses union warns that if Mater Dei continues to be overwhelmed by patients, a lockdown could be the only way to free up space in hospital.

"There are huge logistics on the number of patients Mater Dei can take in, and it would be wise that people stop mixing and having parties in their private homes or other areas," they said.

MUMN are also appealing to the health division to deliver more nurses in Mater Dei. "With all the boasting that 200 nurses are to be employed soon by the health minister, only five nurses have been employed in Mater Dei," they said.

"Shouting in parliament is not an option any more [...] MUMN expects that such needed 200 nurses from Third Country Nationals are to be employed immediately since Mater Dei nurses are already working under high-stress conditions due to shortage of staff."

Despite full ITU beds and a shortage of nurses, Chris Fearne has repeatedly insisted that Mater Dei would be prepared for a sharp rise in cases, with a second ITU ward set up to cope with hospital admissions.

Read also: [WATCH] Mater Dei prepared for COVID-19 surge, new restrictions not excluded, Chris Fearne says