[WATCH] Mater Dei prepared for COVID-19 surge, new restrictions not excluded, Chris Fearne says

Updated at 13:20 with MUMN withdrawing flu vaccine action

Chris Fearne has confirmed that a second ITU ward at Mater Dei Hospital started receiving patients last week as the country faces a surge of COVID-19 cases.

The Health Minister, however, insisted the hospital was prepared for the eventuality of a sharp rise in cases.

He was responding to a warning by the Medical Association of Malta on Monday that Mater Dei’s ITU beds were almost full. There are currently seven patients with COVID-19 recovering in ITU.

The doctors’ union also called for tougher COVID-19 restrictions in the community to curb the spread of the virus. They were joined by the Association of Anaesthetists of Malta and the Malta Union of Teachers.

Fearne said since way back in April and May, government had carried out structural changes at Mater Dei, in order to have five ITU wards on standby.

“We are prepared for the eventuality that the number of hospital admissions rise sharply… A second ITU ward started receiving patients last week,” the deputy PM said. He added that patients in ITU with COVID were taking longer to recover and this was creating pressure on resources.

Asked whether government was considering more restrictive measures, Fearne called for more discipline in dealing with the pandemic, insisting nothing was excluded.

“A COVID-19 vaccine should be made available in the coming months. That is why we have to retain our discipline in dealing with this pandemic,” he said.

Fearne said the world was passing through “pandemic fatigue”, where people start getting tired of the situation, in turn lowering their guard and making themselves more susceptible to the virus.

“My appeal is that the public makes the last effort,” he said.

Influenza vaccine and nurses’ action

Fearne described the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses directives to members not to administer the seasonal influenza vaccine as disproportionate to their grievances.

However, he hoped that a solution would be found to the industrial action in the coming hours.

The MUMN has an industrial dispute on meal allowances and vacation leave for nurses.

The distribution of the free influenza vaccine had to start yesterday for the elderly, vulnerable people and young children but was postponed in most health centres because of the MUMN directives.

The health authorities have long urged people to take the seasonal influenza vaccine to avoid the double complication of getting sick with influenza and COVID-19.

“While I would be the first to champion the rights of a union to protest, the industrial action carried out is disproportionate to their requests and unrelated to COVID, or the influenza vaccine,” he said.

In a tweet on Monday afternoon, the health minister said that “common sense has prevailed” after the nurses’ union agreed to withdrawn directives.

Health centre renovation

Fearne was speaking after visiting renovation works at the Gzira Health Centre, where he stressed the importance of having efficient and accessible health centres.

“It is not just a question of convenience, but also a question of treating the case as fast as possible. Studies have shown that the recovery process is faster when this happens,” he said.

The refurbishment will cost around €1.2 million, and is expected to be finished by around the end of next March.

He said the renovation works are part of a wider project to improve health centres around the island.

A lift and X-Ray room have been installed, with the centre catering for about 27,000 patients yearly.