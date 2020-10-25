125 new cases of COVID-19, total stands at 1880

Malta’s health authorities have reported 125 new cases of COVID-19, with 1880 total active cases and 89 new recoveries.

3285 swab tests carried out in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry for Health.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 25•10•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate Posted by saħħa on Sunday, October 25, 2020

In total, Malta has recorded 5498 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, while a total of 51 people have died in Malta as a result of COVID-19.

The new cases are still being investigated, health authorities said.

From yesterday’s cases, 46 were family members of previously known cases, six were workplace transmissions, two were direct contacts with other positive cases. One case was from Paceville and another one was imported.