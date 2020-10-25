82-year-old is Malta's 51st COVID-19 victim

An 82-year-old man has died after contracting COVID-19, authorities confirmed.

The man was admitted to Mater Dei on the 30th September. During his hospital stay he was swabbed several times, all resulting in a negative test.

Before passing away, health officials noticed he was exhibiting COVID-19 related symptoms. Another swab test was carried out after his passing, and the swab resulted in a positive diagnosis.

Health authorities added that he was suffering from a separate chronic illness.

The health ministry expresses their condolences to the family of the victim and are again advising the public to follow all guidelines published by the health department - including frequent hand-washing, social distance, and the use of masks everywhere.