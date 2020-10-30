[WATCH] 76 new cases, 110 recoveries registered on Friday

76 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Friday.

The number of active cases stands 1,891, after 110 new recoveries were registered on Friday. Total recoveries stand at 3,990.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 30•10•2020

3,075 swabs were carried out in the last 24 hours, with the total number of swabs at 332,621.

Deaths stand at 61, with a 68-year-old man announced dead by the health ministry on Friday morning.

Total cases stand at 5,942.

Speaking during the briefing, Gauci said that 12 patients are currently being housed at Mater Dei’s ITU, 12 at the Infectious Disease Unit, 21 in other Mater Dei wards, 19 at Boffa, 16 at St Thomas Hospital, one at Karin Grech and one at the Good Samartian Hospital.

Household clusters stand at 161, workplace clusters stand number 57, 15 people form part of the social gatherings cluster, six are part of the imported cluster while five form part of the Paceville cluster.

Gauci called on people to avoid unnecessary contacts, while stating that workplaces need to abide by standards set out by the superintendence.

Of the positive cases, 1,877 are in Malta while 61 are in Gozo. Most cases fall under the 25-34 years category.

Gauci said an increase has been registered in younger age groups, with the average age of infected people standing at 39.

On measures, Gauci said enforcement officers there to help and enforce the law in place.

“If we have to wear the mask, we wear the mask and wear it well, don't make it harder for enforcement,” she said.

The public health superintendent said that as of next Wednesday, government will be launching rapid testing at Boffa Hospital. It also plans to make use of the new technology at the airport.

Speaking on Halloween and Christmas, Gauci stressed on the importance of not having people congregating together.

“We can't have parties together, people can't knock on other people's doors and meet other households. Many have started preparing for Christmas which is likely to be different from other years. Be careful not to do lunches and dinners together especially with elderly. The chances of someone being positive is there,” she warned.

Gauci said measures are targeted at the best way to reduce the spread.

“That's why we put measures on kazini and bars. You can't say that we need the infection rate to go down by a set amount, it depends on who's contracting the virus,” she said.

