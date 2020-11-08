menu

[WATCH] Archbishop pays tribute to COVID-19 victims during Remembrance Day homily

Archbishop Scicluna honoured the memory of war victims as well as victims of the pandemic

nicole_meilak
8 November 2020, 10:34am
by Nicole Meilak
Archbishop Scicluna celebrates Remembrance Day Mass. Photo: Archdiocese of Malta
Archbishop Scicluna celebrates Remembrance Day Mass. Photo: Archdiocese of Malta

Archbishop Charles Scicluna payed his respects to war victims, including victims of the COVID-19 pandemic, during his Remembrance Day homily, briefly emphasising the need for compassionate political leadership.

"Political compassion means that, whoever we are, we work towards solidarity between countries, justice, and real peace. In the context of the pandemic, we need to be responsible and work to have fewer victims, not more," he said. 

Scicluna alluded to Malta's suffering during the world wars, saying "who today possesses political leadership ought to remember how decisions made in the past, outside of Malta, had serious consequences that we still suffered from.

"We pray for the victims who, during those wars, defended us and ended up victims themselves. We must commit ourselves to leave the world better off than we found it."

The archbishop cautioned against falling into the trap of forgetting past injustices, calling it our duty to remember such grievances. "Without memory we can never move forward. We can't grow without complete memory. We need to keep alive the flame of collective consciousness," he advised. 

Scicluna further warned against the ruin that comes with warmongering. "May we spend the same amount of money on education, health services, and environmental care, that we spend on arms-dealing. What a better world we would live in."

The mass was celebrated at St. John's Co-Cathedral as part of Remembrance Day activities.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
More in National
Jason Azzopardi admits that Tel Aviv hotel stay was paid for by Tumas Group
National

Jason Azzopardi admits that Tel Aviv hotel stay was paid for by Tumas Group
Nicole Meilak
'Politics of bluff' - Bernard Grech says government losing control over pandemic
National

'Politics of bluff' - Bernard Grech says government losing control over pandemic
Nicole Meilak
COVID-19: 102 new cases, 103 recoveries
National

COVID-19: 102 new cases, 103 recoveries
Nicole Meilak
Robert Abela says Jason Azzopardi doing a 'disservice' to Maltese politics and rule of law efforts
National

Robert Abela says Jason Azzopardi doing a 'disservice' to Maltese politics and rule of law efforts
Nicole Meilak
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.