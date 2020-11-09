menu

Three new COVID-19 deaths, total victims stand at 81

All victims died at Mater Dei Hospital.

nicole_meilak
9 November 2020, 5:39pm
by Nicole Meilak

The Health Ministry has confirmed three new COVID-19 related deaths, all of whom tested positive for the virus during November.

The first victim was a 79-year-old man who was confirmed positive for the virus on 1 November. He passed away yesterday.

In the second case, an 87-year-old man tested positive on 3 November and passed away earlier today.

The third victim, a 75-year-old man, was confirmed to be positive on 6 November. He too died earlier today.

In all cases the victims were being kept at Mater Dei Hospital.

The ministry extends their condolences to the families of the victims and urges the public to observe prevention measures in order to help protect the most vulnerable in society.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
