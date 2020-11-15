menu

PM’s handling of COVID-19 pandemic was irresponsible, Bernard Grech says

Opposition leader calls out irresponsible and immature handling of the COVID-19 pandemic by the Prime Minister

karl_azzopardi
15 November 2020, 1:25pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Opposition leader Bernard Grech
Opposition leader Bernard Grech

Nationalist leader Bernard Grech has called out Prime Minister Robert Abela’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said Abela was irresponsible and immature in his approach to dealing with the virus.

The opposition leader was speaking during a party event held in Zurrieq on Sunday.

Grech stated that Abela’s comments back in Summer gave a false impression of the state the pandemic was in, leading people to believe that it was overcome.

“He must stop fooling the public and stop stating that this pandemic is under control, as everything that he says can affect people badly," Grech stated.

Grech warned that the country’s healthcare system will collapse if the situation continues as it is.

“No government or politician was to blame for the pandemic, however, the Prime Minister should have been wiser when he said that we had won over the pandemic,” he said.

Saluting the memory of Renald Falzon, the Qormi mayor who fell victim to the disease and died earlier this week, Grech said that responsibility should be shouldered for Falzon and others who died from COVID-19.

Fifth district candidature

In his address, Grech said that his candidature on the fifth district shows the party’s belief in the southern region of the country.

He explained that although this district is pre-dominantly Labour-leaning, he is determined to show that the PN also believes in the South of Malta.

The opposition leader will be contesting on the fifth and eleventh district.

“The PN has always believed in economy and business, but it acknowledges that that country has been built on the back of workers,” he said.

The PN leader also said he wanted a younger party, allowing for new ideas, solutions, energy and efficiency to be injected into the party.

The statement comes following reports that Grech plans to reshuffle his parliamentary group, making way for young faces.

READ ALSO: Bernard Grech plans reshuffle to replace old guard with new face

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
Jason Azzopardi made use of free Hilton services during 2008 election campaign
National

Jason Azzopardi made use of free Hilton services during 2008 election campaign
Karl Azzopardi
PM’s handling of COVID-19 pandemic was irresponsible, Bernard Grech says
National

PM’s handling of COVID-19 pandemic was irresponsible, Bernard Grech says
Karl Azzopardi
117 new COVID-19 cases, 63 recoveries registered
National

117 new COVID-19 cases, 63 recoveries registered
Karl Azzopardi
'This is a different government from the one back in January' – Robert Abela
National

'This is a different government from the one back in January' – Robert Abela
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.