PM’s handling of COVID-19 pandemic was irresponsible, Bernard Grech says

Nationalist leader Bernard Grech has called out Prime Minister Robert Abela’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said Abela was irresponsible and immature in his approach to dealing with the virus.

The opposition leader was speaking during a party event held in Zurrieq on Sunday.

Grech stated that Abela’s comments back in Summer gave a false impression of the state the pandemic was in, leading people to believe that it was overcome.

“He must stop fooling the public and stop stating that this pandemic is under control, as everything that he says can affect people badly," Grech stated.

Grech warned that the country’s healthcare system will collapse if the situation continues as it is.

“No government or politician was to blame for the pandemic, however, the Prime Minister should have been wiser when he said that we had won over the pandemic,” he said.

Saluting the memory of Renald Falzon, the Qormi mayor who fell victim to the disease and died earlier this week, Grech said that responsibility should be shouldered for Falzon and others who died from COVID-19.

Fifth district candidature

In his address, Grech said that his candidature on the fifth district shows the party’s belief in the southern region of the country.

He explained that although this district is pre-dominantly Labour-leaning, he is determined to show that the PN also believes in the South of Malta.

The opposition leader will be contesting on the fifth and eleventh district.

“The PN has always believed in economy and business, but it acknowledges that that country has been built on the back of workers,” he said.

The PN leader also said he wanted a younger party, allowing for new ideas, solutions, energy and efficiency to be injected into the party.

The statement comes following reports that Grech plans to reshuffle his parliamentary group, making way for young faces.

