Efimova husband is arrested in Cyprus over corporate services accusation

The husband of Maria Efimova, a one-time whistleblower who claimed Joseph Muscat’s wife was the owner of a secret offshore company, has been arrested in Cyprus.

Efimova announced the news on Facebook, saying her Cypriot husband Pantalis Varnavas, had been arrested over accusations by a corporate services provider.

“Natalia Antoniou, nominee signatory in thousands of Cypriot and BVI companies, just like Jacqueline Alexander was, apparently has multiple accusations against my husband who never met her and never had connections with the companies she is signing for,” Efimova said.