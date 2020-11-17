Soldiers get pay boost in €8.2 million collective agreement

Soldiers across all divisions will receive higher allowances as part of an €8.2 million sectoral agreement reached between the government and the General Workers’ Union.

The agreement was signed on Tuesday afternoon and will benefit 1,750 soldiers.

Soldiers will also receive compensation for any work done above the 40-hour week. Additionally, all soldiers ranked Major or lower will benefit from a higher pay grade.

Prime Minister Robert Abela, who presided the signing ceremony at the military air wing in Safi, said the agreement was a show of trust in the army.

“In the most difficult time our country has faced, it was you the front-liners who protected us,” Abela said.

He also vowed government’s continued support to the AFM through the upgrading of army infrastructure.

The sectoral agreement comes on the back of a similar arrangement for Civil Protection Department personnel recently.

Abela said government will now shift its focus on improving the work conditions of correctional facility officials.