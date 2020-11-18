menu

Doctors slam court protest against COVID-19 measures

Medical Association of Malta calls out protest filed in court over the implementation of preventive measures against coronavirus  

karl_azzopardi
18 November 2020, 12:39pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File Photo
File Photo

The Medical Association of Malta has called out a protest against COVID-19 measures filed in court earlier this week.

In a judicial protest filed against the Superintendent for Public Health, a group of protestors, which includes the environmental activist and lawyer Rudolph Ragonesi of the Gaia Foundation, argued that public health restrictions are unlawful without a declaration of a public state of emergency.

The group is protesting restrictions of self-isolation on so called ‘asymptomatic’ carriers of the COVID-19 virus who are otherwise healthy, and are even doubting results from the PCR testing.

They are also accusing Superintendent Prof. Charmaine Gauci of failing proper due diligence by employing harsh restrictions without declaring a state of public emergency as required by law.

“MAM would like to express its strong disagreement to the protest lodged in court opposing the current measures to control the COVID pandemic in Malta,” the statement read.

The association said the health minister Chris Fearne and Charmaine Gauci are backed by a highly-qualified team.

“MAM strongly disagrees with the reasons mentioned in the protest as not only they have no scientific basis but withdrawal of the current measures at the stage would lead to a major public health disaster,” it said.

It also said public health legislation in all democratic countries in the EU permit temporary suspension in personal freedoms, justified by major public health threats such as COVID-19.

“MAM based on the scientific advice of many experts has supported the opinion that with the current case numbers and mortality more restrictive measures may be necessary,” MAM said.

173 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Wednesday, while 135 people recovered from the disease.

READ ALSO: COVID sceptics want removal of facemasks, accuse Gauci of creating ‘national panic’

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
