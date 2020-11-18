74-year-old is 104th COVID-19 death

A 74-year-old man has died from COVID-19, the health ministry has announced.

The ministry said he tested positive on the 13 November, and died earlier today at Mater Dei Hospital.

The ministry expressed sympathy with the man’s relatives and called on everyone to follow the health authorities’ guidelines.

Malta registered 173 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the Health Authorities have announced earlier on Wednesday.

135 recoveries were also registered, bringing the total of active cases to 2,133.

