menu

74-year-old is 104th COVID-19 death

Health ministry announces Malta’s 104th COVID-19 related death

karl_azzopardi
18 November 2020, 6:05pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File Photo
File Photo

A 74-year-old man has died from COVID-19, the health ministry has announced.

The ministry said he tested positive on the 13 November, and died earlier today at Mater Dei Hospital.

The ministry expressed sympathy with the man’s relatives and called on everyone to follow the health authorities’ guidelines.

Malta registered 173 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the Health Authorities have announced earlier on Wednesday.

135 recoveries were also registered, bringing the total of active cases to 2,133.

READ ALSO | COVID-19: 173 new cases, 135 recoveries

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
Government to absorb Steward Healthcare workers – UHM
National

Government to absorb Steward Healthcare workers – UHM
Karl Azzopardi
74-year-old is 104th COVID-19 death
National

74-year-old is 104th COVID-19 death
Karl Azzopardi
As photos of crowded buses do the rounds, company says its drivers face abuse when asking passengers not to board
National

As photos of crowded buses do the rounds, company says its drivers face abuse when asking passengers not to board
Karl Azzopardi
Independent schools get €4.5 million government injection to cover COVID-19 expenses
National

Independent schools get €4.5 million government injection to cover COVID-19 expenses
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.