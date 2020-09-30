85-year-old is 35th COVID-19 death

An 85-year-old man is Malta’s 35th victim of coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced on Wednesday.

The man tested positive for COVID-19 on 27 September and was admitted the next day to St Thomas Hospital, where he died this afternoon.

The man had further health conditions.

The ministry expressed sympathy with the man’s relatives and called on everyone to follow the health authorities’ guidelines.

On Wednesday, 23 COVID-19 cases were registered overnight bringing the total number of active cases to 462.

