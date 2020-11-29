menu

143 new coronavirus cases and 139 recoveries

COVID-19 update for 29 November | 143 new cases, 139 recoveries • 2,062 active cases • Swab tests past 24 hours 3,033 • 133 deaths in total • Today’s cases still being investigated

kurt_sansone
29 November 2020, 1:03pm
by Kurt Sansone
There were 3,033 swab tests for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours
Malta registered 143 new COVID-19 cases overnight as the total number of active cases now stands at 2,062, the latest medical bulletin shows.

The Health Ministry said that there were 139 recoveries. Since the start of the pandemic, Malta registered 9,752 cases of coronavirus.

The latest cases are still being investigated.

From Saturday’s cases, 22 were family members of previously known cases, four were contacts of positive work colleagues and two were from direct contact with other known cases.

No information was given on the rest of the cases, an indication that community spread was still widespread.

Government has extended the closure of bars and social clubs until the end of December with Health Minister Chris Fearne saying that the measures have helped stabilise the numbers.

143 new coronavirus cases and 139 recoveries
