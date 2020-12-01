Angela Coleiro backs out of PN candidature

Broadcaster Angela Coleiro has backed out from her candidature with the Nationalist Party.

Announcing the news on Facebook, Coleiro said the reason behind her decision was personal.

She said the party’s secretary general Francis Zammit Dimech was informed of her decision in a meeting held at the PN’s HQ earlier this afternoon.

Angela Coleiro has also resigned from her post within PN Equal Opportunities Forum.

Coleiro will be retaining her post with the party’s television and radio broadcaster.

Ghadni kemm gejt lura d-dar wara laqgha mas-Segretarju Generali tal-Partit Nazzjonalista Dr Francis Zammit Dimech, fejn... Posted by Angela Coleiro on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Coleiro entered politics earlier this year after a career spent as a presenter on television. “I disagree with corruption, with deals like Vitals and Electrogas, with Panama companies, the murder of a journalist, and unbridled development,” she had said upon announcing her candidature.

The openly trans woman was hailed as one of two PN candidates contesting the upcoming general election.

Just days following her announcement as candidate, Colerio had called out government for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following her comments, Facebook users shamed Coleiro’s gender identity.

Nationalist MP Claudette Buttigieg subsequently filed a report with the Hate Crime Unit.

In the post announcing her resignation, Coleiro thanked all those who showed their support during her time as candidate.

“Life goes on,” she said.