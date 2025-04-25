Malta opens consulate-general in Dubai

Malta has officially inaugurated a new consulate-general in Dubai, expanding its diplomatic presence in the United Arab Emirates and reinforcing ties between the two countries.

The consulate was opened on Thursday evening by Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg shortly after he co-chaired the first session of the Malta-UAE Joint Commission.

Describing the opening as a significant milestone, Borg said the new consulate would serve not only to provide consular services but also to support Malta’s global engagement agenda through “deeper political, economic and cultural ties with the UAE”.

"Our presence here continues to be a tangible reflection of Malta’s commitment to international engagement and our desire to contribute positively to the global dialogue for peace, prosperity and cooperation," Borg said.

The inauguration was also attended by UAE Foreign Trade Minister Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Malta’s ambassador to the UAE Maria Camilleri Calleja, and the newly appointed consul general in Dubai, Patricia Borg Cooper.

Borg said the office would act as a “beacon of partnership” not only for government and institutions but also for citizens, entrepreneurs, academics and artists.